Photo 1431
Eyeglasses 18
"Don't wait for someone to bring you flowers. Plant your own garden and decorate your own soul." (Mario Quintana) Despite Sugar digging around our salvia plants, they are blooming nicely and attracting bees.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
3
3
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1610
photos
92
followers
92
following
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th April 2024 2:29pm
Tags
salvia
,
eyeglasses
,
30-shots2024
Islandgirl
ace
This is cute!
April 18th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat presentation
April 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely seen.
April 18th, 2024
