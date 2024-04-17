Previous
Eyeglasses 17 by k9photo
Photo 1430

Eyeglasses 17

"Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food, and medicine to the soul."(Luther Burba) I am looking forward to the blooms forming on our hydrangea.
17th April 2024

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely
A great view of the buds.
April 18th, 2024  
