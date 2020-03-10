Previous
Next
Church Window by k9photo
70 / 365

Church Window

The way the tree and sky were reflected nicely in this stained glass window on the side of a church.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise