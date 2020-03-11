Previous
New Camper by k9photo
71 / 365

New Camper

We picked up our new Black Series HQ15 today. Looking forward to many trips in this tough camper.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Kate

Richard Sayer ace
That looks to be a serious bit of kit... hope you have lots of fun with it.
March 11th, 2020  
