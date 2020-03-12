Previous
Busy Bee by k9photo
72 / 365

Busy Bee

This bee was scouting the pansies for nectar.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year.
19% complete



Photo Details

KV ace
Wow! Great color and water droplets and the bee is so sharp... instant fav!
March 12th, 2020  
