Pond Scum by k9photo
Pond Scum

Dellinger Park in Cartersville, GA includes a 4-acre lake that is home for ducks, geese, and turtles. Along the edge ion the lake there was some scum along that included some leaves and petals. It all made for an artistic "painting."
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Linda Godwin
very interesting!almost abstract but the foreground keeps it real
March 15th, 2020  
