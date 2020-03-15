Previous
Bradford Pear Blooms by k9photo
75 / 365

Bradford Pear Blooms

The Bradford Pear trees are blooming and even some blooms are past their prime this early in March.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Kate

20% complete

KV ace
Instant fav! Love your composition and use of DOF with the out of focus background and bokeh in the trees.
March 16th, 2020  
