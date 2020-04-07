Sign up
98 / 365
Delicate Bloom
"Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." Marcel Proust
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
5
3
2
365
NIKON D3500
7th April 2020 8:50am
Tags
white
,
green
,
yellow
,
nikon
,
pink
,
blossom
,
pink dogwood
,
d3500
KV
ace
Beautiful shot!!! I love the way the leaves curl around below the bloom & nice bokeh too.
April 7th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet fav ...
April 7th, 2020
kali
ace
lovely in the midst of the bokeh, nice complimentary colours too
April 7th, 2020
