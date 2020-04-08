Previous
Azalea by k9photo
99 / 365

Azalea

Experimenting with some ICM on a pink azalea.
“Every flower is a soul blossoming in nature.”
– Gerard De Nerval
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
KV ace
Love the motion blur and the nice soft pink tones... beautiful!
April 8th, 2020  
