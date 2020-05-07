Previous
Honeysuckle Sky by k9photo
128 / 365

Honeysuckle Sky

One outshoot of a honeysuckle vine along a fence was just growing straight up so the sky created a nice backdrop.
"Find the sweetness in your own heart, then you may find the sweetness in every heart" Ruminator
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
35% complete

Photo Details

KV ace
Love this... you don't often see it grow this way... cool shot!
May 7th, 2020  
