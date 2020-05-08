Previous
No Trespassing by k9photo
129 / 365

No Trespassing

"It's not trespassing to go beyond your own boundaries." Dewitt Jones
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Kate

I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Great quote! The greens are so pretty but the red leaves provide some nice highlights. Love this and the sign is almost hidden so then its not trespassing... right?
May 8th, 2020  
Santina
beautiful shot, I like the bright green of the leaves and the rough trunk
May 8th, 2020  
Steve Hurst
wonderful capture
May 8th, 2020  
