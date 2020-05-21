Previous
Next
Rocks and Reflections by k9photo
142 / 365

Rocks and Reflections

"Rocks are not lifeless, they resonate with a memory that is the very essence of life itself." (Unknown)
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise