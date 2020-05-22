Previous
Next
Ghostly Smiles by k9photo
143 / 365

Ghostly Smiles

This is one of the bus wheels at the Schoolbus Graveyard in Alto, GA. https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-school-bus-graveyard-alto-georgia
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise