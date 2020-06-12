Previous
Butterfly by k9photo
164 / 365

Butterfly

This looks like a great brown fritillary but that particular butterfly is an endangered species in the U.K. This was found at Black Rock Mountain State Park in Georgia (USA).
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Kate

@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Mallory ace
An incredible capture!
June 13th, 2020  
