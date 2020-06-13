Sign up
Scenic Overlook
The view from near the visitor center at Black Rock Mountain State Park in Georgia (USA). Trying out my new wide angle lens.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
13th June 2020 11:15am
Tags
nikon
,
mountains
,
d3500.
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely DOF
June 13th, 2020
KV
ace
Gorgeous sky and color is fabulous.
June 13th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Scenic indeed
June 13th, 2020
