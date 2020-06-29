Sign up
Mimosa over the Etowah
"Flowers are a proud assertion that a ray of beauty out values all the utilities of the world." (Ralph Waldo Emerson)
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
3
1
1
365
NIKON D3500
29th June 2020 1:23pm
nikon
flower
mimosa
etowah river
d3500
KV
ace
Lovely color and the river in the background provides a nice backdrop.
June 29th, 2020
