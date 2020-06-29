Previous
Next
Mimosa over the Etowah by k9photo
181 / 365

Mimosa over the Etowah

"Flowers are a proud assertion that a ray of beauty out values all the utilities of the world." (Ralph Waldo Emerson)
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Lovely color and the river in the background provides a nice backdrop.
June 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise