Vincas by k9photo
227 / 365

Vincas

"Where flowers bloom, so does hope." (Lady Byrd Johnson) Today was a busy day so this is a photo from yesterday.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Kate

Corinne ace
Lovely pink and close up !
August 14th, 2020  
