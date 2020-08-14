Sign up
Vincas
"Where flowers bloom, so does hope." (Lady Byrd Johnson) Today was a busy day so this is a photo from yesterday.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Kate
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Tags
white
,
flower
,
pink
,
sony
,
vincas
,
7aiii
Corinne
Lovely pink and close up !
August 14th, 2020
