Gardenia by k9photo
270 / 365

Gardenia

26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
73% complete

Photo Details

KV ace
Incredibly beautiful whites with such nice detail and lush green leaves... so nice! Fav
September 26th, 2020  
