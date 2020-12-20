Sign up
Sweet Gum Ball
"The infertile seeds found in each of the sweet gum’s compound seed capsules are a naturally occurring source of shikimic acid, one of the main ingredients in the manufacture of Tamiflu." (
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/07/nyregion/sweet-gum-tree-tamiflu.html)
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I started the 365 project this calendar year and now am approaching the end of a full year on 365project. I do read all your...
378
photos
74
followers
58
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th December 2020 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sweet gum
,
seed pod
