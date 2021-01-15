Previous
Next
Alligator by k9photo
Photo 381

Alligator

This is the one alligator we spotted from the rented Jon boat. He was probably about 5 feet long.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Nice sharp focus and great reflection.
January 18th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot and reflection. He probably thinks that you can’t see him with the weed camouflage on its head.
January 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise