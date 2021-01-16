Previous
Stars Galore by k9photo
Photo 382

Stars Galore

Stephen C Foster State Park is designated as a dark sky park. And, finally, the skies cleared so we could see and photograph the stars. There are so many visible stars that it is hard to pick out the constellation Orion.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

KV ace
Gorgeous night sky.
January 18th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
It must be so lovely to see.
January 18th, 2021  
