Tall Trees by k9photo
Tall Trees

"Trees do not fall
without ever being a shade
to the short ones.
Be a shade to someone
today." (Baridilo Kpegeiye)
These trees bring much-needed shade to our backyard and give a home to birds and squirrels.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
bruni ace
Your lucky to have these tall tries shading your backyard. love the .
June 18th, 2021  
Kate ace
@bruni We picked this lot because of these tall hardwood trees.
June 18th, 2021  
