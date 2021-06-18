Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 535
Tall Trees
"Trees do not fall
without ever being a shade
to the short ones.
Be a shade to someone
today." (Baridilo Kpegeiye)
These trees bring much-needed shade to our backyard and give a home to birds and squirrels.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
623
photos
97
followers
82
following
146% complete
View this month »
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th June 2021 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
trees
,
tall
,
sunburst
,
june21words
bruni
ace
Your lucky to have these tall tries shading your backyard. love the .
June 18th, 2021
Kate
ace
@bruni
We picked this lot because of these tall hardwood trees.
June 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close