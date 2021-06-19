Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 536
Framed Glass
"Thoughts frame your portrait, action paints it."
(Charles F. Glassman)
T.S. Claudette is bringing us quite a bit of rain today and tomorrow so an indoor photo shoot was needed. This is actually the center glass from our front door.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
624
photos
97
followers
82
following
146% complete
View this month »
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th June 2021 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
glass
,
framed
,
june21words
KV
ace
This really pops in B&W… love the frame around the edge of the photo as well as the lovely patterns in the glass.
June 19th, 2021
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 19th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the simplicity of this in b&w. Really makes the shapes stand out.
June 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close