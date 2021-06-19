Previous
Framed Glass by k9photo
Photo 536

Framed Glass

"Thoughts frame your portrait, action paints it."
(Charles F. Glassman)
T.S. Claudette is bringing us quite a bit of rain today and tomorrow so an indoor photo shoot was needed. This is actually the center glass from our front door.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
KV ace
This really pops in B&W… love the frame around the edge of the photo as well as the lovely patterns in the glass.
June 19th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 19th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the simplicity of this in b&w. Really makes the shapes stand out.
June 19th, 2021  
