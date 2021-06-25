Sign up
Photo 542
Camping Gadgets
Watching the sun rise over the treetops, the osprey flying over the water, the great blue heron gliding to land on the shore of the lake, and the line of geese swimming from shore to shore are just some reasons to go camping.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th June 2021 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camping
,
gadgets
,
stake
,
hitch
,
june21words
,
“leveling
,
block”
,
“locking
,
pin”
