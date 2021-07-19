Sign up
Photo 566
Downey Woodpecker Feather
“Hope is a thing with feathers.” (Emily Dickinson)
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Photo Details
Tags
macro
,
feather
,
downey woodpecker
