Previous
Next
Flamingo by k9photo
Photo 597

Flamingo

We toured Flamingo Gardens in Pembroke Pines, FL and couldn't miss the flamingo exhibit.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Fabulous.
August 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise