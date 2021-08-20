Previous
Next
Giant Bamboo by k9photo
Photo 598

Giant Bamboo

20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
I love bamboo
August 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise