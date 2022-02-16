Previous
Rumors of our Abduction are False by k9photo
Rumors of our Abduction are False

Couldn’t pass up this photo op as we drove through Roswell, New Mexico
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Linda Godwin
Cool. Watch out for any aliens
February 18th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
The alien museum there is fun!
February 18th, 2022  
