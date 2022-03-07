Previous
Camping at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park by k9photo
Camping at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park

Today is quite overcast and it’s early evening so I chose an image I took from our first stay at this state park. Look closely to see our camper behind the trees.
7th March 2022

Kate

ace
@k9photo
Corinne C
Nice lines and reflections
March 7th, 2022  
