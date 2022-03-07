Sign up
Photo 797
Camping at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park
Today is quite overcast and it’s early evening so I chose an image I took from our first stay at this state park. Look closely to see our camper behind the trees.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
944
photos
100
followers
89
following
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
10th February 2022 7:08pm
Tags
park
,
state
,
lake
,
camper
,
bluff
,
lefleurs
,
mayes
Corinne C
ace
Nice lines and reflections
March 7th, 2022
