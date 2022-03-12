Previous
Snowy Gardenia Leaf
Photo 802

Snowy Gardenia Leaf

As predicted the nighttime rains changed over to snow as the howling winds ushered in the cold weather. The skies have cleared and the sun has melted most of the snow even though it feels like 24 degrees F due to the continuing winds.
12th March 2022

Kate

