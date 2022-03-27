Lichen on a Stick

Lichen are a combination of fungi and algae in a symbiotic relationship. Colors are quite varied and can be yellow, orange, green, black, brown, or gray depending on the chemistry of the lichen. (for more info see: https://biokic.asu.edu/ten_things_about_lichens) This is another photo taken from our last hike on the Homestead Trail. We have been painting the interior of our home so we haven't had much time for photography. Be sure to check out the early morning sky with the waning crescent moon and three planets aligning.