Photo 816
New Growth
"Spring adds new life and new beauty to all that is." (Jessica Harrelson) Thanks to all for getting my Last of the Full Moon photo into the TT.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
green
,
pine
,
growth
,
springtime
