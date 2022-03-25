Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 815
Redbud Branch
"The redbud tree (Cercis canadensis) is a member of the bean family and is known as a Judas tree because according to some, Judas Iscariot used a relative of the redbud to hang himself. This tree is an attractive ornamental tree that is native to the eastern United States." (
https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/trees/redbud/caring-for-redbud-trees.htm
)
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
963
photos
99
followers
93
following
223% complete
View this month »
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
22nd March 2022 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
pink
,
buds
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close