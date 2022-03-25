Previous
Redbud Branch by k9photo
Redbud Branch

"The redbud tree (Cercis canadensis) is a member of the bean family and is known as a Judas tree because according to some, Judas Iscariot used a relative of the redbud to hang himself. This tree is an attractive ornamental tree that is native to the eastern United States." ( https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/trees/redbud/caring-for-redbud-trees.htm )
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2022  
