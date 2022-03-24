Sign up
Photo 814
Rue Anemone
“If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change.” (Buddha)
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
22nd March 2022 1:12pm
white
flower
anemone
rue
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful capture. Such a delicate little thing.
March 24th, 2022
KV
ace
Beautiful bloom… nice detail in the whites.
March 24th, 2022
Lin
ace
Awesome pov!
March 24th, 2022
