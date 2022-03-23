Previous
Common Dog-Violet by k9photo
Common Dog-Violet

"The Common Dog-violet is so called due to its lack of perfume – the word ‘dog’ being used to mean it was considered inferior to the Sweet Violet (Viola odorata), its close relative, which is quite fragrant." ( https://www.conservationhandbooks.com/wildflowers/common-dog-violet/)
23rd March 2022

Kate

@k9photo
March 23rd, 2022  
