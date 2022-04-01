Previous
White Azalea 2 by k9photo
Photo 822

White Azalea 2

“The sweet smell of the South, of camellias and azaleas, clings to Beaufort’s ancient and historic buildings.” (Walter Cronkite) the sweet smell of azaleas also clings to our backyard!
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
