Photo 864
Rose with Droplets
"God gave us memory so that we might have roses in December." (James M. Barrie)
13th May 2022
13th May 22
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th May 2022 9:16am
Tags
red
,
water
,
rose
,
droplets
Pam
ace
Beautiful!
May 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
