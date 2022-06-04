Previous
Gardenia Flower Folds by k9photo
Photo 886

Gardenia Flower Folds

Our gardenia plants are just outside our back door. Standing on the back porch we can enjoy their sweet fragrance.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Kate

@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
SwChappell ace
Wow, fantastic capture
June 4th, 2022  
