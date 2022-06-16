Previous
Hydrangea bud by k9photo
Hydrangea bud

This is how our hydrangea bushes looked about 2 weeks ago. They are in full bloom now.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Kate

@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Susan Wakely ace
The buds are a lovely soft green.
June 16th, 2022  
