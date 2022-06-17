Previous
Hydrangea opening by k9photo
Photo 899

Hydrangea opening

A progression from yesterday's bud this is just showing a hint of the blue flower of the hydrangea.

I appreciate all the comment and favs. I will get back to commenting soon.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Kate

Mags ace
Just lovely!
June 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love this, my all time favourite flowers in the garden.
June 17th, 2022  
