Photo 904
Black Eyed Suzie Bud
Our black-eyed susses are beginning to join the echinacea, daisies, and hostess already in bloom.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
6
2
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
16th June 2022 2:05pm
Public
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
bud
,
susie
,
black-eyed
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely watching it unfurl.
June 23rd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
You can almost see those tendrils moving!
June 23rd, 2022
