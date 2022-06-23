Previous
Black Eyed Suzie Bud by k9photo
Photo 904

Black Eyed Suzie Bud

Our black-eyed susses are beginning to join the echinacea, daisies, and hostess already in bloom.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Kate

@k9photo
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely watching it unfurl.
June 23rd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
You can almost see those tendrils moving!
June 23rd, 2022  
