Previous
Next
Photo 904
Another Shasta Daisy
From our front flower bed
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1063
photos
99
followers
93
following
249% complete
View this month »
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th June 2022 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
daisy
,
shasta
Mags
ace
Sweet little dose of sunshine!
June 27th, 2022
