Silver-Spotted Skipper on Stoke's Aster by k9photo
Silver-Spotted Skipper on Stoke's Aster

Our Stoke's aster has finally started to bloom and this skipper butterfly was enjoying it. This is the same plant that is my July 3rd photo.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Kate

@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Susan Wakely ace
What an unusual and pretty flower.
July 24th, 2022  
