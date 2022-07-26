Previous
Next
Swamp Sunflowers by k9photo
Photo 934

Swamp Sunflowers

"Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadows. It's what the sunflowers do." (Helen Keller)
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
So very lovely!!!
July 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise