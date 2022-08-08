Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 951
Abstract 8
Just recovering from a bout with COVID so pardon the multiple upload.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1107
photos
95
followers
92
following
261% complete
View this month »
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
31st July 2022 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures.
August 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close