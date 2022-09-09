Sign up
Photo 983
Trees
“If you would know strength and patience, welcome the company of trees.” (Hal Borland)
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Photo Details
trees
sep22words
Diana
ace
Such a great shot and amazing pov!
September 9th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Makes my neck hurt, Great shot!
September 9th, 2022
