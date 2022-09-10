Previous
Silence by k9photo
Silence

"Hello darkness, my old friend
I've come to talk with you again
Because a vision softly creeping
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sound of silence"
https://youtu.be/6ukmjBSQY-c
10th September 2022

Kate

Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Renee Salamon
One of my very favourite songs and albums - nice editing
September 10th, 2022  
Diana
I love this song, beautifully done Kate!
September 10th, 2022  
Pam
This is very cool!
September 10th, 2022  
