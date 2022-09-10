Sign up
Photo 984
Silence
"Hello darkness, my old friend
I've come to talk with you again
Because a vision softly creeping
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sound of silence"
https://youtu.be/6ukmjBSQY-c
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
3
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1139
photos
95
followers
88
following
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
978
979
980
981
982
155
983
984
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
silence
,
sep22words
Renee Salamon
ace
One of my very favourite songs and albums - nice editing
September 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love this song, beautifully done Kate!
September 10th, 2022
Pam
ace
This is very cool!
September 10th, 2022
