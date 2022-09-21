Previous
Next
Around the Square - Coleus by k9photo
Photo 994

Around the Square - Coleus

“Color is a power which directly influences the soul.” (Wassily Kandinsky)
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful coleus garden. I love all the colors.
September 22nd, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Love the contrasting colours!
September 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful colors!
September 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise