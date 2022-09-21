Sign up
Photo 994
Around the Square - Coleus
“Color is a power which directly influences the soul.” (Wassily Kandinsky)
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
red
,
green
,
purple
,
leaves
,
coleus
,
nf-sooc-2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful coleus garden. I love all the colors.
September 22nd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Love the contrasting colours!
September 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors!
September 22nd, 2022
