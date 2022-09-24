Previous
Next
Around the Yard - Gardenia by k9photo
Photo 996

Around the Yard - Gardenia

"I love things that are indescribable, like the taste of an avocado or the smell of a gardenia." (Barbra Streisand)
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The petals look as if they have been moulded. A simple but pretty flower.
September 24th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful blossom and capture.
September 24th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Beautiful blossom, great capture
September 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise