Photo 996
Around the Yard - Gardenia
"I love things that are indescribable, like the taste of an avocado or the smell of a gardenia." (Barbra Streisand)
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
3
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1151
photos
96
followers
89
following
272% complete
View this month »
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
23rd September 2022 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
,
gardenia
,
nf-sooc-2022
Susan Wakely
ace
The petals look as if they have been moulded. A simple but pretty flower.
September 24th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful blossom and capture.
September 24th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Beautiful blossom, great capture
September 24th, 2022
