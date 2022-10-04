Previous
A Touch of Autumn Color by k9photo
Photo 1008

A Touch of Autumn Color

"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the Fall." (F.Scott Fitzgerald) Just a hint of autumn colors can be seen from an overlook on the Richard B Russell Scenic Byway in north Georgia.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Kate

@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
That’s a great view!
October 4th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 4th, 2022  
